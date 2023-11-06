Applications are invited for recruitment of 62 vacant posts or career in BBCI, Guwahati, Assam.

Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment for the posts or career of Attendant and Trade Helper in its various locations including Dr. Bhubaneswar Borooah Cancer Institute ( BBCI ), Guwahati, Assam.

Name of post : Attendant

No. of posts : 39

Pay Scale : Level-1, Rs. 18000/- ( Level-1, Cell No.1) plus allowance as admissible.

Educational Qualification : S.S.C or equivalent passed from recognized board.

Experience : Candidate should have minimum one year experience in Filing, Record Keeping, Dispatch Work, Operating Photocopy machine, helping in office work, Dusting and Cleaning etc.

Upper Age Limit : Maximum 25 years as on 17.11.2023

Also Read : Shark Tank India to have 12 Sharks in Season 3

Name of post : Trade Helper

No. of posts : 23

Pay Scale : Level-1, Rs. 18000/- ( Level-1, Cell No.1) plus allowance as admissible.

Educational Qualification : S.S.C or equivalent passed from recognized board.

Experience : Candidate should have minimum one year experience in maintenance, cleaning and upkeep of equipments in Operation Theatre / ICU / Diagnostics Services / Laboratory / Engineering etc. Miscellaneous Office work etc.

Upper Age Limit : Maximum 25 years as on 17.11.2023

Also Read : Assam CM gives glimpses of some of the traditional cultural performances performed for the king of Bhutan

Selection Procedure :

i) Written Test : The examination will be conducted in Hindi & English language only. Written Examination will be of 100 Marks comprising of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ). The passing marks will be 50 for Open / EWS category & 40 marks for SC / ST / OBC / PWD.

ii) Skill Test : Candidates who pass in Written Examination will be shortlisted for Skill Test. Only top candidates, in ratio of post, will be called for Skill Test.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://tmc.gov.in/

Last date for online application is 17.11.2023 upto 05.30 p.m. (Indian Standard Time).

Application Fees : Candidate shall pay the application fee of Rs.300/- online using Debit Card / Credit Card. SC / ST / Female Candidates / Persons with Disabilities / Ex-servicemen (1st time applying for civil post after serving any rank) are exempted from paying application fees

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here