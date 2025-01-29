Applications are invited for recruitment of 172 vacant positions or career in Bank of Maharashtra Assam.

Bank of Maharashtra Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of 172 Officers in Scale II, III, IV, V, VI & VI. Bank of Maharashtra. Bank of Maharashtra is a nationalised bank under the ownership of Ministry of Finance, Government of India. The bank had altogether 29 million customers across the country with 2022 branches as of March 2022. It also has the largest network of branches of any nationalised bank in the state of Maharashtra. The total business of the bank altogether crossed Rs. 3,15,620 lakh crore as on 31 December 2021. BOM came into being altogether under leaders V.G. Kale and D. K. Sathe in Pune, India. It also got registration on 16 September 1935 with an authorized capital of US$1 million and became operational on 8 February 1936. This bank also provided financial assistance to small business and gave birth to many industrial houses. This bank also got nationlization status in 1969. A. S Rajeev assumed charge as Managing Director & CEO of the bank on 2 December 2018. A.B. Vijayakumar joined as Executive Director on 10 March 2021. Asheesh Pandey joined as Executive Director on 31 December 2021.

Name of post : Officers

No. of posts : 172

Eligibility Criteria : As per Bank of Maharashtra norms

Selection Procedure :

Selection will be through examination (if required) and personal interview / discussion. A

preliminary screening of applications may be carried out by the Bank to shortlist eligible

candidates with reference to candidate’s qualifications, suitability / experience etc. Final Selection will be on the basis of marks secured by the candidate in personal interview / discussion. The allocation of marks for personal Interview is 100. The candidate should score minimum 50 marks (45 in case of SC/ST/PwBD) to qualify in the interview. In case more than one candidate scores the cut-off marks (common marks at cut-off point), such candidates will be ranked according to their age in descending order, in the merit. Bank may also change the mode of selection depending upon the number of applications received.

How to apply :

Applicants have to submit their applications altogether on www.bankofmaharashtra.in/current-openings

Last date for submission of application is 17.02.2025.

Application Fees :

UR / EWS / OBC : Rs. 1180/-

SC / ST /PwBD : Rs. 118/-

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here