Applications are invited for recruitment of 250 vacant positions or career in Bank of Baroda Assam.

Bank of Baroda Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 250 vacant positions or career of Senior Manager- MSME Relationship (MMG/S-III).

Name of post : Senior Manager- MSME Relationship (MMG/S-III)

No. of posts : 250

Qualification & Experience :

Graduate in any discipline with minimum 60% marks in all semesters/years. Minimum 8 years of experience of Relationship/Credit Management, preferably in MSME Banking with any Bank/ NBFC/Financial Institutions in India.

OR

Post Graduate / MBA (Marketing & Finance) or equivalent professional qualification. Minimum 6 years of experience of Relationship/Credit Management, preferably in MSME Banking with any Bank/ NBFC/Financial Institutions in India

Age Limit : Minimum 28 years & Maximum 37 years

Job Roles :

i) To identify new business opportunities / conducting customer outreach programs with MSME product basket.

ii) To achieve set targets in terms of revenue and volume.

iii) Strong Sales and Relationship Management skills.

iv) Deepening Relationship with existing and potential MSME Clients.

v) Cross Selling of Ancillary Business to Existing as well as New MSME Customers.

vi) Creating Account Plans for MSME Borrowers along with Opportunity Income Analysis.

vii) To identify market pulse and analysis of competitor activities.

viii) To communicate key/relevant information regarding client/MSME portfolio to higher authorities time to time.

ix) To manage account receivables and resolving/collection of long outstanding debts.

x) Supporting Relationship Managers NTB/Branch for smooth on-boarding of fresh MSME business.

xi) To negotiate deals with the ability to interact with people at various levels of organization and outside environment.

xii) Ability to identify key issues in complex problems/assignments and analyse those to make effective decisions.

xiii) To assess the Financial statement (i.e PAT, loss, rating, etc…)

xiv) Ability to conduct preliminary due diligence.

xv) Any other work assigned from time to time

Selection Procedure :

The selection process may comprises online test, psychometric test or any other test deemed suitable for further selection process followed by Group Discussion and/or Interview of candidates, qualifying in the online test

How to apply :

Candidates are required to apply Online through website www.bankofbaroda.co.in.

Last date for Submission of Application & Payment of fees: 26.12.2023

Application Fees :

Rs.600/- + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges for General, EWS & OBC candidates

Rs.100/- + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges for SC, ST, PWD & Women

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here