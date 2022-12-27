Assam Career Bajali Judiciary Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various administrative positions under Bajali Judiciary.

The Office of the District & Sessions Judge Bajali is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Peon and Chowkidar.

Name of post : Peon

No. of posts : 6

Pay Scale : Rs. 12000 – 52000 + GP Rs. 3900/-

Qualification : The candidate must possess the minimum educational qualification of VIII Standard passed. Those who have passed HSSLC or equivalent or above examination need not apply.

Name of post : Chowkidar

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 12000 – 52000 + GP Rs. 3900/-

Qualification : The candidate must possess the minimum educational qualification of VIII Standard passed. Those who have passed HSSLC or equivalent or above examination need not apply.

Age Limit : The candidate must not be less than 18 years and more than 40 years of age as on the date of application. The upper age limit will be relaxed by-

(i) By 5 years for ST and SC candidates i.e. up to 45 years as per Govt. Notification No. ABP.6/2016/51, dated 02-09-2020 issued by Department of Personnel, Government of Assam,

(ii) By 3 years for OBC / MOBC candidates i.e. up to 43 years as per Govt. Notification No.ABP.6/2016/51, dated 02-09-2020 issued by Department of Personnel, Government of Assam

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in Standard Form of Application (published in the Gazette Part IX of Govt, of Assam) along with relevant documents to “The District & Sessions Judge, Bajali, Pathsala, District Judicial Court Complex, Madan Rauta Nagar, Pathsala – 781 325”.

The Last date of receipt of application is 24-01-2023 till 4.00 PM.

The application must be accompanied with the following-

(a) Three recent coloured-passport size photograph with signature on the reverse side,

(b) Self-attested copies of testimonials in support of his/her AGE, CASTE, EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION etc.

(c) Mobile Nos. must be written on the top of the Standard Form in RED INK.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here