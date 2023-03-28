Assam Career : ASTU Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various technical positions in Assam Science & Technology University (ASTU).

Assam Science & Technology University (ASTU) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Executive Engineer on purely temporary and contractual basis.

Name of post : Executive Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Remuneration : Negotiable based on experience and expertise, likely to be in the range of Rs.40,000/- to Rs. 60,000/-p.m.

Qualification & Experience : B.E./ B. Tech in Civil Engineering from a recognized University with at least 15 years’ experience in the construction of Building, Roads etc. in office of the Public Works Department of the Government or any other public or private institutions of similar type. Preference will be given to candidates having experience as Executive Engineer and above rank during service period.

Age : Not more than 65 years as on 01.01.2023.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with all supporting documents related to educational qualifications and experience to the Registrar, Assam Science & Technology University, Tetelia Road, Jalukbari, Guwahati-781013, Assam on or before 4th April 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here