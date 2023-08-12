Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Assam Women’s University.

Assam Women’s University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Internal Auditor on short-term basis, initially for a period of six (6) months which may be extended on requirement and performance of the candidate.

Name of post : Internal Auditor

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B.Com. with minimum 50% marks from a recognized university

Experience : Persons having experience in audit/ account matters, establishment matters, procurement process, financial matters and public works matters etc will be preferred.

Age Limit : He/she must be not more than 40 years of age as on 01/08/2023

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 14th August 2023 from 11:00 A.M. onwards in Office Chamber of the Hon’ble Vice Chancellor, Assam Women’s University, Rowriah, Jorhat-785004. Reporting time for the interview is 9:30 AM

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with application in Standard Form (Assam Gazette Part-IX) along with self-attested photocopies of all qualifications, Certificates, Marksheets, Age, Caste, Work Experience and other testimonials.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here