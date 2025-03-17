Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Assam University Silchar.

Assam University Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Guest Faculty on purely temporary basis in the Department of Agricultural Engineering. Assam University came into existence in 1994 after enactment of the Assam (Central) University Act 1989. Through its pursuit, Assam University is in the process of making itself an institute of excellence. Assam University main campus is at Dargakona, about 20 kms away from Silchar. The campus is set amid sprawling hillocks and typical landscape of north east. The campus is spread over 600 acres and provide an ideal environment for the researchers, students and the people with interest in academic excellence. The other campus of the university is at Diphu in the district of Karbi Anglong, Assam. The university has the territorial jurisdiction over the five districts of Assam – Cachar, Karimganj, Hailakandi, Dima Hasao (erstwhile North Cachar Hills) and Karbi Anglong. Assam University being a central university hosts a national characteristics of unity in diversity. Faculties, staff and students hail from all over the country. International students also find this institution an ideal centre for pursuing their academic endeavour.

Name of post : Guest Faculty in Department of Agricultural Engineering

No. of posts : 1

Remuneration: Rs. 1,500/- per lecture with a ceiling of Rs. 50,000/- per month.

Eligibility Criteria : B. E. / B. Tech. / B. S. and M. E./ M. Tech./M. S. or Integrated M. Tech. in

relevant branch with first class or equivalent in any one of the degrees.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 25th March 2025 at 11 AM. The venue is in Office of the Head, Department of Agricultural Engineering, Assam University, Silchar

How to apply :

Candidates may attend the walk-in-interview with duly filled in prescribed application form

and also self attested copies of all the supporting documents. Applicants won’t get No TA/DA shall for attending the interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here