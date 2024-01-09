Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in Assam University Silchar.

Assam University Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Unskilled Personnel in maintenance of Ornamental Fish Hatchery Unit (OFHU). Assam University came into existence in 1994 after enactment of the Assam (Central) University Act 1989. Through its pursuit, Assam University is in the process of making itself an institute of excellence. Assam University main campus is situated at Dargakona, about 20 kms away from Silchar. The campus is set amid sprawling hillocks and typical landscape of north east. The campus is spread over 600 acres and also provide an ideal environment for the researchers, students and the people interested in academic excellence. The other campus of the university is also situated at Diphu in the district of Karbi Anglong, Assam. The university has the territorial jurisdiction over the five districts of Assam viz., Cachar, Karimganj, Hailakandi, Dima Hasao (erstwhile North Cachar Hills) and Karbi Anglong. Assam University being a central university hosts a national characteristics of unity in diversity. Faculties, staff and students hail from all over the country. International students also find this institution an ideal centre for pursuing their academic endeavour.

Name of post : Unskilled Personnel

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : HSLC (10+) passed

Salary : Minimum wage of unskilled personnel as per GoI norms

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be held on 11th January 2024 at 2.30 PM in Department of Ecology & Environmental Science, Assam University, Silchar

How to apply :

Candidates may send their updated CV along with original and self-attested copies of relevant documents, two copies of recent passport size photographs and address proof.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2