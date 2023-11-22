Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in Assam University Silchar.

Assam University Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Associate and Field Investigator in a project titled “An Assessment of the Reach and Socio-economic Impacts of the PM Ujjwal Yojana in Southern Assam” funded by Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR). The posts are purely temporary and coterminous with the project. The university reserves the right to accept application at any time and consider candidates of exceptional credentials without applications. Assam University came into existence in 1994 after enactment of the Assam (Central) University Act 1989. Assam University main campus is situated at Dargakona, about 20 kms away from Silchar.

Name of post : Project Associate

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : An Assessment of the Reach and Socio-economic Impacts of the PM Ujjwal Yojana in Southern Assam

Qualification :

Ph.D/M.Phil in Economics. Project Experience is a desirable criteria.

Age Limit : 35 years.

Also Read : David Warner express gratitude to India for being amazing hosts, fans appreciate his thoughtful gesture

Name of post : Field Investigator

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : An Assessment of the Reach and Socio-economic Impacts of the PM Ujjwal Yojana in Southern Assam

Qualification :

M.A/M.Sc. in Economics with minimum 55% marks. Masters in Economics from any UGC recognized university and basic knowledge of data collection (field survey) are desirable criteria

Age Limit : 35 years.

Also Read : Harbhajan Singh’s request to all cricket fans

How to apply :

Candidates can submit hard copy of their biodata or CV to office of the Head, Department of Economics, Assam University, Silchar on or before 29/11/2023

Short listed candidates for the personal interview will be notified through email about the date and time of interview

No TA/DA shall be paid for the interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here