Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Assam University Silchar.

Assam University Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Junior Technical Assistant, Junior Office Assistant and Unskilled Daily Wages purely on temporary basis for a period of Six (6) months initially and likely to be extended further the period of engagement on need basis.

Name of post : Junior Technical Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : B.E/ B. Tech in relevant branch or MSc (Computer Science/IT)/ MCA from recognized

university/institute

Salary : Rs. 25000/- per month

Maximum Age Limit : 32 years

Name of post : Junior Office Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i)A Bachelor’s degree from any recognized university/institute.

ii) English typing speed of minimum 35 W.p.m. in Computing system.

iii) Proficiency in Computer Operation.

Salary : Rs. 20000/- per month

Maximum Age Limit : 32 years

Name of post : Unskilled Daily Wages

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Passed 8th standard

Salary : Rs. 400/- per day

Maximum Age Limit : 32 years

Selection Procedure : A Skill Test will be held on 24-11-2023 at 11:30 a.m. in the Department of Computer Science & Engineering (CSE), Assam University, Silchar

How to apply : Candidates may send their Bio-data with relevant certificates to the email hod_cse@aus.ac.in on or before 20-11-2023.

They are to report to the venue of interview on the requisite date with original certificates.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here