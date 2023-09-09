Applications are invited for various project based positions in Assam University Silchar.

Assam University Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for two (2) positions of Research Assistant (RA) and one (1) position in Field Investigator on temporary basis in the Indian Council of Social Sciences Research (ICSSR) funded Major Research Project titled “Digital Archiving of Dimasa Language and Cultural Heritage.”

Name of post : Research Assistant (RA)

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 16000/- per month

Qualification : PhD/MPhil/Postgraduate in Linguistics/Sociology/Anthropology with minimum 55% marks. Candidates having specialization/research experience in Field Linguistics/Ethnolinguistics/ Language Documentation with competence/knowledge of Dimasa language is desirable.

Name of post : Field Investigator

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 15000/- per month

Qualification : Postgraduate in Linguistics/Sociology/Anthropology with minimum 55% marks. Candidates having specialization/research experience in Field Linguistics/Ethnolinguistics/ Language Documentation.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 15.09.2023 from 11:00 am onwards in Office of the Head, Department of Linguistics, Assam University, Silchar

How to apply : Candidates must submit self-attested scanned copies of the relevant testimonials (curriculum vitae with passport photo, all marksheets and examination certificates, papers/ publications, previous experiences, NOC by employed candidates, any other relevant documents) by mail to monalilong@gmail.com not later than 12.09.2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here



