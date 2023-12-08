Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in Assam University Silchar.

Assam University Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of one Research Scientist to work in the Central Laboratory Department of Department of Life Sciences and Bioinformatics. Assam University came into existence in 1994 after enactment of the Assam (Central) University Act 1989. Through its pursuit, Assam University is in the process of making itself an institute of excellence. Assam University main campus is situated at Dargakona, about 20 kms away from Silchar. The campus is set amid sprawling hillocks and typical landscape of north east. The campus is spread over 600 acres and provide an ideal environment for the researchers, students and the people interested in academic excellence. The other campus of the university is situated at Diphu in the district of Karbi Anglong, Assam. The university has the territorial jurisdiction over the five districts of Assam viz., Cachar, Karimganj, Hailakandi, Dima Hasao (erstwhile North Cachar Hills) and Karbi Anglong. Assam University being a central university hosts a national characteristics of unity in diversity.

Name of post : Research Scientist

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 25000/- per month

Qualification :

The candidate must possess a good academic record and have a PhD degree in Life Science / Biological Science with experience in handling high-end scientific equipments

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be held on 20th December 2023 at 11:30 AM in the Department of Life Sciences & Bioinformatics, Assam University, Silchar

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview with three copies of bio-data and supporting documents in original

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here