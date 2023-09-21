Applications are invited for various project based positions in Assam University Silchar.

Assam University Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Project Associate and Field Investigator in a project titled “A STUDY OF THE SOCIAL AND ECONOMIC IMPACTS OF THE PM SVANidhi SCHEME FOR STREET VENDORS IN ULBs OF CACHAR, KARIMGANJ AND HAILAKANDI DISTRICTS” funded by Assam State Urban Livelihood Mission Society (Day –NULM, Assam), Government of Assam.

Name of post : Project Associate

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

1. Ph.D/M.Phil in Economics.

2. Project Experience is a desirable criteria

Also Read : How people of Assam celebrated PM Modi’s birthday?

Name of post : Field Investigator

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

1. B.A/B.Sc. in any discipline with minimum 55% marks.

2. Basic Knowledge of data collection (field survey) is a desirable criteria.

Also Read : Kangana Ranaut finds a M.A. course of Delhi University to be ‘very cool and groundbreaking’

Age Limit : Up to 35 years

How to apply : Candidates can submit hard copy of their biodata or CV to office of the Head, Department of Economics, Assam University, Silchar on or before 22/09/2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here