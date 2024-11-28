Applications are invited for recruitment of 16 vacant administrative positions or career in Assam Skill University.

Assam Skill University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 16 vacant non-teaching posts or career on regular, contractual and fixed-term basis.

Name of posts :

Controller of Examination Finance & Accounts Officer Assistant Registrar PS to VC Director – Industry Engagements & Outreach Joint Director-Placements Joint Director- Community, Outreach & PR Assistant Director-Placements Assistant Director- Community Outreach & PR Assistant Programmer Accounts Assistant Junior Assistant

No. of posts :

Controller of Examination : 1 Finance & Accounts Officer : 1 Assistant Registrar : 1 PS to VC : 1 Director – Industry Engagements & Outreach : 1 Joint Director-Placements : 1 Joint Director- Community, Outreach & PR : 1 Assistant Director-Placements : 1 Assistant Director- Community Outreach & PR : 1 Assistant Programmer : 1 Accounts Assistant : 1 Junior Assistant : 5

Eligibility Criteria : As per rules and regulations of Assam Skill University

How to apply :

Candidates may send their application in prescribed form along with necessary enclosure to the Office of the Registrar, Assam Skill University, 3rd Floor, DECT Building, Employment Office Complex, Rehabari, Guwahati781008 (Assam) latest by 18.12.2024.

Further applicant has to submit a soft copy of the application format along with all relevant documents in a single PDF file to ‘[email protected]’ mentioning the subject line as “Application for the post of …………………. (Name of the post applied)” latest by 16.12.2024

The envelope containing the hard copy application should be superscribed “Application for the post of…………………. (Name of the post applied).”

Application Fees :

For posts from Serial No. 1 to 9, the category-wise application fees are as follows-

Unreserved : Rs. 1500/-

OBC / MOBC, SC , ST(P), ST(H), Ex-Service Men & Women/ EWS : Rs. 750/-

PWD : NIL

For posts from Serial No. 10 to 13, the category-wise application fees are as follows-

Unreserved : Rs. 500/-

OBC / MOBC, SC , ST(P), ST(H), Ex-Service Men & Women/ EWS : Rs. 250/-

PWD : NIL

Mode of payment: Through online bank transfer, for which details are as below: Account Name: ASSAM SKILL UNIVERSITY, Savings Bank Account No. 50100712846790, IFS Code: HDFC0004678, Bank Name: HDFC, Panbazar Branch, GUWAHATI, Assam.

Applicants must submit a copy of the e-generated receipt of the payment along with the hard copy

of the application, without which the application will not be considered.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here