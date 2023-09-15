Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Assam Skill University.

Assam Skill University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Procurement Executive on contractual basis for its Project Management Unit (PMU), Assam Skill University Project, financed by Asian Development Bank.

Name of post : Procurement Executive

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience: Graduate/ Post Graduate from any Govt. recognized University in any subject with in-depth knowledge and understanding of ADB’s procurement guidelines and procedures. At least 5 years of experience in procurement related functions, with minimum 3 (three) years as procurement executive in Asian Development Bank/World Bank/ JICA/ any Externally aided projects.

Age: Maximum Age limit is 35 years as on 01 January 2023.

Remuneration: The monthly remuneration would be Rs.35000/- to Rs.50000/- per month depending on qualification, experience and competency of the candidate and will be fixed during negotiation.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 22nd September 2023 from 01.00 P.M onwards in Assam Skill University Project (ASUP), 3rd Floor, DECT Building, Employment Exchange Complex, A K Azad Road, Rehabari Guwahati-781008.

How to apply : Candidates may appear before the selection committee with all original documents in support of age, qualification, and experience along with self-attested photocopies of the same. The candidates are also required to carry 2 copies of recent passport photograph along with the filled application form (available in ASU portal)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here