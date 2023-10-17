Assam Career Assam Petro-Chemicals Limited Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various managerial positions in Assam Petro-Chemicals Limited.

Assam Petro-Chemicals Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Deputy General Manager (Finance & Accounts) and Manager (Finance & Accounts).

Name of post : Deputy General Manager (Finance & Accounts)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : CA/CMA or full time MBA (Finance) with graduation in Commerce stream

Experience : Minimum 15 (Fifteen) years Post qualification experience for CA/ CMA out of which 02 (two) years should be in next lower grade, 17 (Seventeen) years PQE for MBA (Finance) out of which 02 (Two) years should be in the next lower managerial level in Govt. or Semi Govt. Organization, Large/medium Private Sector Organization.

Pay Scale : Rs. 30000-110000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 16300/-

Age Limit : 50 years

Name of post : Manager (Finance & Accounts)

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification : CA/CMA or full time MBA (Finance) with graduation in Commerce stream

Experience : Minimum 09 (Nine) years Post qualification experience in line out of which 02 (Two) years should be in next lower-level post in Govt. or Semi-Govt. Organization, Large/medium Private Sector Organization.

Pay Scale : Rs. 30000-110000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 15100/-

Age Limit : 40 years

How to apply : Candidates may apply online through the Career Section of the Company’s Website

www.assampetrochemicals.co.in from 20th October 2023 to 11th November 2023 (Midnight)

Application Fees : The candidates shall have to deposit Rs. 250/- plus bank charges, if any (For General category) or Rs. 150/- plus bank charges, if any (For SC/ST/OBC) through SBI Collect

Online Payment selecting appropriate payment gateway. The online application fee is non- refundable

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here