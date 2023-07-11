Assam Career : Assam Medical College Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various technical positions in Assam Medical College Dibrugarh.

Assam Medical College Dibrugarh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Technical Officer and Laboratory Technician for ICMR supported project entitled “Development and Clinical Validation of a Multimodal Probe for Breast Cancer Margin Assessment” in the Department of Pathology.

Name of post : Technical Officer

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 32000/- per month

Qualification : MSc in Life Science, Masters in similar qualification and according to ICMR

guidelines with minimum one year experience of molecular Laboratory and Knowledge of Data entry and basic Statistical Software use.

Age Limit : 30 years

Name of post : Laboratory Technician

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 18000/- per month

Qualification : B.SC in Life Science and 3 years Experience in Medical Technology OR 12th pass in Science subject and DMLT with experience in Histopathology, Haematology and Cytopathology,

Immunohistochemistry of one year basic computer experience and knowledge.

Age Limit : 30 years

How to apply : Candidates may submit their CV and necessary qualification and experience certificate through E-mail ID breastcancerprob@gmail.com by 20th July 2023

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2