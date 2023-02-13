Assam Career Assam Medical College Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Assam Medical College Dibrugarh.

Assam Medical College is inviting applications from eligible candidates for three positions under various projects.

Name of post : SRF

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : MISSION: A Multi-Centric Capacity Building Initiative to Strengthen the Clinical and Laboratory Detection of MeljoidoSis in India with special focus on the North Eastern States

Qualification : MSc. Microbiology/Biotechnology Scholars who are selected thorough National Eligibility Test: NET/GATE/ICMR with 2 years research experience

Salary : Rs.35,000/- Per Month +8% HRA

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 16th February 2023 from 11 AM onwards in 3rd Floor, Deptt. of Microbiology, AMCH, Dibrugarh.

Name of post : Lab Technician

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : MISSION: A Multi-Centric Capacity Building Initiative to Strengthen the Clinical and Laboratory Detection of MeljoidoSis in India with special focus on the North Eastern States

Qualification : 12th Pass in Science subject and 2 years Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technician

Salary : Rs.18,000/- Per Month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 16th February 2023 from 11 AM onwards in 3rd Floor, Deptt. of Microbiology, AMCH, Dibrugarh.

Name of post : Staff Nurse

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Establishment of population based stroke registry and clinical stroke care pathway using mobile stroke unit in Dibrugarh

Qualification : B.Sc. Nursing or GNM from any institute recognized by Nursing Council of India

Salary : Rs.18,000/- Per Month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 17th February 2023 from 11 AM onwards in O/o Dept. of Neurology, Super-Specialty Building, 3rd Floor, AMCH, Dibrugarh.

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with original and self-attested copies of all documents

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2

