Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in Assam Medical College.

Assam Medical College is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Technician-I on purely temporary basis for the ICMR project entitled “Assessment of unmet needs and access to assistive technologies among the general population through digital rATA tool- a cross-sectional survey in India” in the Department of Community Medicine. All other terms and conditions of appointments will be governed by prevailing Institute rules and decision of the Chairman of the selection Committee will be final and binding.

Name of post : Project Technician-I

No. of posts : 4

Emoluments : Rs. 21240/- per month

Essential Qualification:

10th + Diploma (MLT/DMLT/ITI) + two years experience in relevant subject/ field.

Desired Qualification:

1. Graduation in relevant subjects.

2. Basic knowledge of computer application and previous research experience of field study with fluency in local language and English

Also Read : 10 reasons why Panimur Waterfall is the best place to go during this winter vacation

Upper Age Limit : 28 years

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be held on 22nd December 2023 in Department of Community Medicine, AMC, Dibrugarh. Reporting Time is 10.00 AM

No TA / DA or any other expenses will be provided for attending the interview.

Final merit shall be prepared on the basis of marks and interview and the selected candidates need to join immediately or at very short notice.

The eligibility of the candidates shall be checked in the venue and only eligible candidate shall be

allowed for the written test.

Also Read : 10 types of cakes to enjoy in Northeast in Christmas

How to apply :

Candidate should bring the duly filled application forms as enclosed below along with all self attested documents in support of proof of Educational qualification, experience certificate, recent passport size photo and Age proof.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here



