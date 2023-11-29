Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Assam Medical College.

Assam Medical College is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Scientist (I) Medical and Project Technical Support-III for an ICMR funded project entitled “To Determine Cause of under child still births in non-eastern region of India by minimally invasive tissues sampling (MITS) technique” in the Department of Paediatrics. Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH), formerly Berry White Medical School, is a government medical school and hospital in Dibrugarh, Assam, India. It was the first medical college in Assam and whole Northeast India. The college was founded as Berry White Medical School in 1900 using a large donation from Sir John Berry White. It was renamed as Assam Medical College and Hospital on 3 November 1947. 3 November is celebrated as foundation day every year by students of the college. The Assam government has preserved the original Berry White Medical School building in Grahambazar, Dibrugarh

Name of post : Project Scientist (I) Medical

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MBBS

Salary : Rs.67,000/- + HRA as admissible per month

Age Limit : 35 years

Name of post : Project Technical Support-III

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : GNM/B.Sc Nursing/B.Sc Laboratory Science with 3 years experience

Salary : Rs. 28000/- + HRA as admissible per month

Age Limit : 35 years

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be held on 15th December 2023 from 10.00 AM onwards in Department of Paediatrics, Assam Medical College & Hospital, Dibrugarh.

How to apply :

Candidates may appear in the interview with a copy of CV, two passport size photographs and all the relevant documents in originals as well as a set of photocopy of documents (HSLC onwards).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here