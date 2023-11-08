Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical posts or career in Assam Medical College.

Assam Medical College is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Technical Officer on purely temporary basis for the ICMR project entitled “Assessment of unmet needs and access to assistive technologies among the general population through digital rATA tool- a cross-sectional survey in India” in the department of Community Medicine.

Name of post : Project Technical Officer

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: Three years graduate in relevant subjects- Social work/Sociology/BPH +3

years research experience or MPH/MSW

Desired Qualification:

Post Graduation in relevant subjects

Basic knowledge of computer application and previous research experience of field study with fluency in local language and English with experience of SPSS use

Emoluments : Rs. 31000/- per month

Upper Age Limit : 35 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 16th November 2023 at 10 AM in Department of Community Medicine, Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh

How to apply : Candidate should bring the duly filled application form (Standard Form) along with all self- attested and original copies of documents.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here