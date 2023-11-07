Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative post or career in Assam Medical College.

Assam Medical College is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of five vacant posts or career on purely temporary basis for an ICMR-NCDR funded project entitled “Hospital Based study on profile of Cardiovascular Diseases and Heart Failure Registry in North-East Region on India (HBCVDR-NE)” in the Department of Cardiology.

Name of post : Medical Consultant

No. of posts : 1

Essential qualification: MBBS Degree with one year Research/Teaching experience

Desirable: MD in PSM/ Community Medicine/ General Medicine from a recognized University

Salary : Rs. 65000/- per month

Age Limit : 35 years

Also Read : Family members of Bhutan king Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck

Name of post : Project Assistant (Statistics)

No. of posts : 1

Essential qualification: Bachelor degree in Statistics or equivalent

Salary : Rs. 31000/- per month

Age Limit : 30 years

Name of post : Data Entry Operator (Grade B)

No. of posts : 1

Essential qualification: 12th standard in any stream with good typing skill

Salary : Rs. 18000/- per month

Age Limit : 30 years

Name of post : Project Technician (Junior Nurse)

No. of posts : 1

Essential qualification: High school equivalent with science subjects plus certificate course in ANM with 2 year’s experience from a recognized institute/board.

Desirable: GNM (General Nurse and Midwifery) diploma with One year of experience in any Hospital.

Salary : Rs. 18000/- per month

Age Limit : 30 years

Also Read : Rashmika Mandanna reacts to her deepfake video and calls for addressing issues of ‘identity theft’

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 14th November 2023 from 10 AM onwards in Department of Cardiology, Super Specialty Building, Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh

How to apply : Candidates may appear in the interview with a copy of CV, two passport size

photographs and all the relevant documents in originals as well as a set of photocopy of docunents

related to age, educational qualification, cast, experience etc. (HSLC onwards).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here