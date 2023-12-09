Applications are invited for recruitment of 23 vacant posts or career in Assam Financial Corporation.

Assam Financial Corporation is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Staff Officer, Junior Assistant and Messenger.

Name of post : Staff Officer (General)

No. of posts : 6

Qualification :

BCom (Finance / Accountancy) and MBA (Finance) or PGDM (Finance)

OR

BSc and MBA (Finance) or PGDM (Finance)

OR

Bachelor / Post Graduate degree in Law with specialization in Banking Law

Mandatory First class / division in PGDM /MBA or Post Graduate degree and preferably first class / division from HSLC onwards

Proficiency in Computer skills

Experience : Minimum 3-4 years of post qualification experience

Pay Scale : PB-3, Rs. 22000-87000 + Grade Pay Rs. 11800

Age Limit : 35 years

Name of post : Staff Officer (Technical)

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : BE /BTech / MSc IT with first class / division from HSLC onwards. Proficiency in Computer skills

Experience : Minimum 2 years of post qualification experience

Pay Scale : PB-3, Rs. 22000-87000 + Grade Pay Rs. 11800

Age Limit : 35 years

Name of post : Junior Assistant

No. of posts : 8

Qualification : BA /BSc /BCom. Proficiency in Computer operation

Experience : Minimum 1 year of post qualification experience

Pay Scale : PB-3, Rs. 14000-49000 + Grade Pay Rs. 6200

Age Limit : 35 years

Name of post : Messenger (Grade IV)

No. of posts : 5

Qualification : Higher Secondary pass

Experience : Minimum 1 year of post qualification experience

Pay Scale : PB-3, Rs. 12000-37500 + Grade Pay Rs. 3900

Age Limit : 35 years

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in prescribed format along with self-attested copies of relevant documents to the Managing Director, Assam Financial Corporation, Head Office, Vittiya Bhawan, Md. Shah Bhawan, Paltanbazar, Guwahati-781008, Assam.

Last date for submission of applications is 11th January 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here