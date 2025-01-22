Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in Assam Don Bosco University.

Assam Don Bosco University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Assistant in the project entitled “Eco-efficient recycling of plastic waste to sustainable construction material: An integrated green solution to plastic waste management” under Principal Investigator (PI) Dr. Nazneen Hussain, Assistant Professor, Department of Biosciences. The dream for DON BOSCO UNIVERSITY came into being of an imperative in the psyche of Don Bosco Society that the society has to be emphatically present there where the professionals and the leaders of the society are being formed. Focussed work on setting up the University began in early 2006 after Fr. Joseph Almeida and Fr. Stephen Mavely held a preliminary meeting on 24 February 2006. The first venture of Don Bosco University was the establishment of ‘Don Bosco College of Engineering and Technology’ as its first constituent centre

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Fellowship: As per ASTEC grants for the fellowship.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Essential Qualification:

M.Sc. in Biotechnology/Microbiology/Biochemistry/Life-science with at least 60% aggregate score

Desirable: CSIR-UGC NET /GATE qualification.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates must appear for a walk-in-interview in the Conference Room, Block III, Department of Biosciences, ADBU, Tapesia campus, 782402, Assam

The walk-in-interview is on 24/01/12025 from 11 AM onwards

Also Read : 10 eyebrow raising facts of Neeraj Chopra and Himani Mor’s luxurious wedding venue

How to apply :

Candidates shall produce original certificates along with one set of attested copies (for submission), recent photograph and a copy of latest bio-data at the time of interview.

Applicants should send the application with CV and passport size recent photograph, Marksheets, Certificates and also other testimonials at the email id [email protected] in advance

Applicants must provide their e-mail and also mobile number together with other records for short listing and further communication.

Subject of the relevant email should contain “Application for Project Assistant in ASTEC funded project”.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here