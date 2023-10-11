Assam Career Assam Don Bosco University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Assam Don Bosco University.

Assam Don Bosco University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Librarian.

Name of post : Librarian

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : M.Lib/ M.Lib.I.Sc. with PhD. Experience with Library Information Management System is preferred. 

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website http://erp.dbuniversity.ac.in/adbu_erp/jobs/

Last date for receipt of online applications is 16-10-2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

