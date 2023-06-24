Assam Career : Assam Cancer Care Foundation Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative and technical positions in Assam Cancer Care Foundation.

Assam Cancer Care Foundation is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Team Member-Finance & Accounts, Cluster Team Member and Biomedical Engineer.

Name of post : Team Member-Finance & Accounts

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B Com/M Com/MBA Finance/ICWA/CA Inter with experience of 5-10 yrs

OR

Fresher CA with 1-2 years of experience.

Industry/Corporate experience & Working knowledge of MS office is a must. Medium & Large Healthcare entity experience & exposure to ERP environment desirable

Name of post : Cluster Team Member

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate

Name of post : Biomedical Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelors or Masters in Biomedical Engineering, Electrical Engineering or similar field.

Experience: Preferred: Minimum 5 years of experience in a healthcare setting preferably in a

cancer institute

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://www.assamcancercarefoundation.org/

Last date for application is 25th June 2023 up to 6.00 PM (Indian Standard Time)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here