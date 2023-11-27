Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative and technical positions or career in Assam Cancer Care Foundation.
Assam Cancer Care Foundation is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of various administrative and technical positions or career on contractual and permanent basis for its Comprehensive Cancer Care Hospitals in Assam.
Name of posts :
- Medical Oncologist
- Radiation Oncologist
- Surgical Oncologist
- Senior Resident-Surgical Oncology
- Anaesthetist cum Intensivist
- Radiologist
- Clinical Pathologist
- Pathology and Histopathology
- Internal Medicine
- Blood Transfusion Officer
- General Duty Medical Officer
- Palliative Care
- Nuclear Medicine
- Nursing Superintendent
- Nursing Others
- Radio Therapy Technologist
- Bio Medical Engineer
- Radiographer
- Lab Technologist
- OT Technician
- MRD
- CSSD
- Blood Bank Supervisor
- Blood Bank Technician
- RSO Nuclear Medicine
- Nuclear Medicine Technician
- Medical Superintendent
- Billing Manager
- Lead Finance and Accounts
- Team Member Finance
- HR & Admin
- Engineering and Maintenance
- Team Member-Sourcing
Also Read : 5 best resorts to visit in Kaziranga for perfect relaxation & great nature views
Eligibility Criteria :
Medical Oncologist : MD (Medicine) & DM (Medical Oncology). Minimum 3 years of relevant experience in Medical Oncology & Research.
Radiation Oncologist : MD/DNB in Radiation Oncology from a recognized institute with min. 2 years exp. in a large volume cancer centre
Surgical Oncologist : MCH or DNB Surgical Oncology with min. 2 years’ experience.
Senior Resident-Surgical Oncology : MS/ DNB Surgery – fresh
Anaesthetist cum Intensivist : MD/DNB Anaesthesia with min. 3 years’ experience
Radiologist : MD/DNB Radiology with min 3 yrs exp post PG
Clinical Pathologist : MD/DNB in Pathology with 3yrs experience
Pathology and Histopathology : MD/DNB in Pathology with 3yrs experience in histopathology
Internal Medicine : MD/DNB in Internal Medicine/Emergency Medicine
Blood Transfusion Officer : MD/DNB in Pathology with min 3 yrs of work experience in Blood Bank
General Duty Medical Officer : MBBS with min 3 years of experience
Palliative Care : MD Palliative Care/Fellowship in Palliative Care
Nuclear Medicine : MD/DRM (Nuclear Medicine)
Nursing Superintendent : BSc/MSc Nursing with min 7 yrs experience in administrative role
Nursing Others : BSc/GNM Nursing
Radio Therapy Technologist : An Associate/Bachelor degree in Radiotherapy Technology.
Bio Medical Engineer : Degree in Bio Medical Engineering (B.Tech/M.Tech) with 6-10 years exp
Radiographer : An Associate/Bachelor degree in Radiography with min 2-3 years experience.
Lab Technologist : Diploma /BSc in Medical Laboratory Technology with min 2-3 yrs experience
OT Technician : Technician course +upto 2 years OT Exp
MRD : Preferable MRD technician course with min 3 yrs experience in MRD process and documentation management
CSSD : Technician course + 2 years exp
Blood Bank Supervisor : Diploma /BSc in Medical Laboratory Technology with min 5 yrs of relevant experience
Blood Bank Technician : Diploma /BSc in Medical Laboratory Technology with min 2-3 yrs of relevant experience
RSO Nuclear Medicine : RSO Certification in Nuclear Medicine
Nuclear Medicine Technician : BSc/MSc in Nuclear Medicine Technology
Medical Superintendent : MBBS; MHA/MBA with min 10 yrs exp in leadership role
Billing Manager : Graduate with min 8 yrs of relevant experience
Lead Finance and Accounts : CA/ICWA/MBA (Finance) with min 10 years of experience
Team Member Finance: B. Com/CA Intern
HR & Admin : MBA HR with min 5 yrs exp
Engineering and Maintenance : BE/BTech-Electrical/Mechanical with min 5 yrs exp
Team Member-Sourcing : Any graduate preferably with MBA with min 5 years of experience
Also Read : Kangana Ranaut’s request to PM Modi about Tejas
How to apply :
Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.assamcancercarefoundation.org/ up to 10th December 2023
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here