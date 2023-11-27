Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative and technical positions or career in Assam Cancer Care Foundation.

Assam Cancer Care Foundation is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of various administrative and technical positions or career on contractual and permanent basis for its Comprehensive Cancer Care Hospitals in Assam.

Name of posts :

Medical Oncologist

Radiation Oncologist

Surgical Oncologist

Senior Resident-Surgical Oncology

Anaesthetist cum Intensivist

Radiologist

Clinical Pathologist

Pathology and Histopathology

Internal Medicine

Blood Transfusion Officer

General Duty Medical Officer

Palliative Care

Nuclear Medicine

Nursing Superintendent

Nursing Others

Radio Therapy Technologist

Bio Medical Engineer

Radiographer

Lab Technologist

OT Technician

MRD

CSSD

Blood Bank Supervisor

Blood Bank Technician

RSO Nuclear Medicine

Nuclear Medicine Technician

Medical Superintendent

Billing Manager

Lead Finance and Accounts

Team Member Finance

HR & Admin

Engineering and Maintenance

Team Member-Sourcing

Eligibility Criteria :

Medical Oncologist : MD (Medicine) & DM (Medical Oncology). Minimum 3 years of relevant experience in Medical Oncology & Research.

Radiation Oncologist : MD/DNB in Radiation Oncology from a recognized institute with min. 2 years exp. in a large volume cancer centre

Surgical Oncologist : MCH or DNB Surgical Oncology with min. 2 years’ experience.

Senior Resident-Surgical Oncology : MS/ DNB Surgery – fresh

Anaesthetist cum Intensivist : MD/DNB Anaesthesia with min. 3 years’ experience

Radiologist : MD/DNB Radiology with min 3 yrs exp post PG

Clinical Pathologist : MD/DNB in Pathology with 3yrs experience

Pathology and Histopathology : MD/DNB in Pathology with 3yrs experience in histopathology

Internal Medicine : MD/DNB in Internal Medicine/Emergency Medicine

Blood Transfusion Officer : MD/DNB in Pathology with min 3 yrs of work experience in Blood Bank

General Duty Medical Officer : MBBS with min 3 years of experience

Palliative Care : MD Palliative Care/Fellowship in Palliative Care

Nuclear Medicine : MD/DRM (Nuclear Medicine)

Nursing Superintendent : BSc/MSc Nursing with min 7 yrs experience in administrative role

Nursing Others : BSc/GNM Nursing

Radio Therapy Technologist : An Associate/Bachelor degree in Radiotherapy Technology.

Bio Medical Engineer : Degree in Bio Medical Engineering (B.Tech/M.Tech) with 6-10 years exp

Radiographer : An Associate/Bachelor degree in Radiography with min 2-3 years experience.

Lab Technologist : Diploma /BSc in Medical Laboratory Technology with min 2-3 yrs experience

OT Technician : Technician course +upto 2 years OT Exp

MRD : Preferable MRD technician course with min 3 yrs experience in MRD process and documentation management

CSSD : Technician course + 2 years exp

Blood Bank Supervisor : Diploma /BSc in Medical Laboratory Technology with min 5 yrs of relevant experience

Blood Bank Technician : Diploma /BSc in Medical Laboratory Technology with min 2-3 yrs of relevant experience

RSO Nuclear Medicine : RSO Certification in Nuclear Medicine

Nuclear Medicine Technician : BSc/MSc in Nuclear Medicine Technology

Medical Superintendent : MBBS; MHA/MBA with min 10 yrs exp in leadership role

Billing Manager : Graduate with min 8 yrs of relevant experience

Lead Finance and Accounts : CA/ICWA/MBA (Finance) with min 10 years of experience

Team Member Finance: B. Com/CA Intern

HR & Admin : MBA HR with min 5 yrs exp

Engineering and Maintenance : BE/BTech-Electrical/Mechanical with min 5 yrs exp

Team Member-Sourcing : Any graduate preferably with MBA with min 5 years of experience

How to apply :

Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.assamcancercarefoundation.org/ up to 10th December 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here