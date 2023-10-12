Assam Career Assam Cancer Care Foundation Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative in Assam Cancer Care Foundation.

Assam Cancer Care Foundation is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Nursing Superintendent and Anaesthetist cum Intensivist.

Name of post : Nursing Superintendent

Qualification & Experience : BSc/MSc Nursing with min 10 yrs. of experience in Leadership Role

working in Hospital/Clinical Nursing Practice.

Age : Above 40 years

Name of post : Anaesthetist cum Intensivist

Qualification & Experience : MD Anaesthesia with min 5 yrs experience post MD.

Age : Below 45 years

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.assamcancercarefoundation.org/

Last date for submission of application is 19th October 2023 up to 6.00 PM (Indian Standard Time)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here