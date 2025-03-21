Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in Assam Agricultural University.

Name of post : Plumber

No. of posts : 1

Essential qualification:

(a)Passed HSLC or equivalent from recognised board/University.

(b)Passed National Trade Certificate in Plumber trade with also 1 year industrial/trade related experience.

Monthly Emoluments : Rs. 514.88/-per day and Rs. 15446.48/-per month(At present)

Age : As per Govt. norms

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 05.04.2025 at 10 a.m. The venue is in the office premises of Director of Physical Plant, Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat-13

How to apply :

Candidates may appear in the interview and also submit application in the “Standard Form.” They should also bring two copies of passport size photographs, relevant certificates and mark sheets and produce originals for verification

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here