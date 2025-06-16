Assam Career Assam Agricultural University Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in Assam Agricultural University in 2025.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Young Professional –II (One), Young Professional I – 02 (Two) and Field Assistant – 01 (One) in the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare (NRM Division), New Delhi entitled “Participatory sustainable regenerative agriculture and agroforestry system for voluntary carbon market” in 2025.

Name of post : Young Professional II

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Master degree in Agriculture [M. Sc. (Agri)] in any discipline (preference for Agronomy, Soil Science,

Horticulture, Extension Education, Agricultural Economics) with minimum 4 years of B. Sc (Agri)

degree and must have ICAR NET qualification or equivalent Ph D.

Desirable: Field data recording, data compilation, analysis and reporting, experience with computer operations (MS Word, MS Excel and MS Power Point) and statistical analysis using software.

Emoluments : Rs. 42000/- pm (Consolidated).

Name of post : Young Professional I

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Bachelors’ degree (minimum 4 years) in Agriculture/ Horticulture

Desirable: Experience in field work, Computer Skills, DTP (English & Assamese) & data entry.

Emoluments : Rs. 30000/- pm (Consolidated).

Name of post : Field Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Bachelor degree (minimum 3 years) in any discipline.

Desirable: Work experience in field survey, data entry, stock entry, laboratory analysis of soil & plant

samples.

Emoluments : Rs. 15000/- pm (Consolidated). No HRA will be paid

Age Limit: Minimum of 21 years and maximum of 45 years as on last date of application i.e. 30.06.2025. Relaxation in upper age limit is permissible in case of SC/ST/OBC/Differently abled/ women candidates as per Government of India rules applicable to the ICAR

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on on 30-06-2025 from 09.00 a.m. The venue is in the Conference Hall of the Directorate of Research (Agri), AAU, Jorhat

How to apply :

Candidates must carry all original relevant documents/certificates along with a set of attested photocopies, photograph and duly filled in application form on the date of interview. They should also submit ‘No objection certificate’ and experience certificate (as the case may be) from the present employer, if they have employment elsewhere at the time of interview. They may attend the interview only if they fulfil the essential qualifications

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here