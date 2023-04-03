Assam Career : Assam Agricultural University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Assam Agricultural University.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Assistant in the project entitled “AICRP ON MICRO AND SECONDARY NUTRIENTS AND POLLUTANT ELEMENTS IN SOIL AND PLANTS (AICRP-MSPE)”

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : BSc (Agri.) / BSc with Chemistry / Botany

Salary : Rs. 15000/- per month

Also Read : Top dishes of Santa Sarmah who becomes 1st contestant to reach Top 5 of MasterChef India Season 7

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 11th April 2023 at 11 AM in Office Chamber of Head of the Department of Soil Science, AAU, Jorhat

How to apply : Candidates having requisite qualifications may report to the undersigned and submit application in plain paper enclosing the bio-data and mentioning the post applied for along with original and self-signed photocopies of certificates and other testimonials

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : Nutritious jelly recipe of Assam’s MasterChef India 7 contestant Nazia Sultana that can be made easily at home