Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Assam Agricultural University.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of one Research Associate (RA), one Junior Project Fellow (JPF) and one Office Assistant under the project funded by State Innovation & Transformation Aayog (SITA), Govt. of Assam entitled “Up-scaling of livelihood: implication through smart agriculture and agro-eco-tourism.” The posts are purely temporary and will be terminated on completion of the project. Assam Agricultural University is the first institution of its kind in the whole of North-Eastern Region of India. The main goal of this institution is to produce globally competitive human resources in farm sector and to carry out research in both conventional and frontier areas for production optimization as well as to disseminate the generated technologies as public good for benefitting the food growers/produces and traders involved in the sector while emphasizing on sustainability, equity and overall food security at household level.

Name of post : Research Associate (RA)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : PhD (Agri)

Salary : Rs. 40,000 + 10% HRA per month (Fixed)

Name of post : Junior Project Fellow (JPF)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B.Sc Agri/Fishery/ Veterinary/ Zoology/ Botany from recognized institution

Salary : Rs. 20,000 + 10% HRA per month (Fixed)

Name of post : Office Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : HSSLC or class 12th or equivalent

Salary : Rs. 10,000 per month (Fixed)

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be held on 2nd January, 2024 from 10:30 AM onwards in Office of the DR (Agri), AAU, Jorhat-13

How to apply :

Candidates having requisite qualification may report at the time of interview and submit application in plain paper enclosing bio-data, photograph and original and copies of relevant testimonials as per date and time

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here