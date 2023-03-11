Assam Career : Assam Agricultural University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various technical positions in Assam Agricultural University.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Laboratory Assistant for the DBT sponsored project “Phytochemical characterization and nutrient profiling of germplasm diversity of Citrus species existing in North East region”

Name of post : Laboratory Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in Agricultural or Life Sciences from a recognized university or equivalent.

Emoluments : Rs. 15,800/- per month

Upper Age Limit : 50 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 20th March, 2023 from 10.30 AM onwards at the Office of the Chief Scientist, Citrus Research Station, AAU, Tinsukia

How to apply : Candidates have to submit their resume in advance to the Project Investigator (PI), AAU-CPCRS, Tinsukia through email ID raaj.kakoti@gmail.com .

One copy of passport size photograph, original and attested copies of all academic certificates and testimonials must be presented at the time of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

