Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in ASDMA Assam.

Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Human Resource Specialist (HRS) and also Office Management Executive (OME) on contract basis under Assam Integrated River Basin Management Project (AIRBMP). The duration shall be for minimum period of one (1) year. It is going to be reviewed and renewed based on performance and work requirement.

Name of post : Human Resource Specialist (HRS)

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification: MBA in Human Resource (HR) Management from any Govt.

recognized University/Institution.

Experience : Minimum 7 to 10 years of work experience in Human resource management altogether in a senior position in a reputed public/private sector agency.

Job Roles : Under the guidance and supervision of the CEO/Project Officer, ASDMA , the Human Resource Specialist (HRS) will inter alia be responsible for administering the overall Administrative & human resource development programs like training and capacity building, HRS would help the employees identify their strength and weak areas and set up processes so that employees build up on their strengths and overcome the weaknesses. HRS will manage pay rolls, staffing, attendance, leave, incentives etc of the employees.

Name of post : Office Management Executive (OME)

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification: The OME should possess least a Graduate (minimum three years

duration) degree in any field from recognized University/institution.

Experience: The OME must also have at least (2) two years’ experience in office management / secretarial work in any public or private sector organization

Job Roles : The scope of the assignment includes overall orderly management of office. The broad objective of the assignment includes ensuring that the day to day activities of the office are conducted smoothly including record keeping, logistical arrangements for meetings, events etc.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in Prescribed Application Form, attested copies of all certificates, mark sheets, recent passport size photo, also experience certificates etc.

The applications must reach The Chief Executive Officer, Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), Ancillary Block-I (Opp. SBI Sectt. Branch), Janata Bhawan, Dispur, Guwahati- 781006, Assam

The last dates for submission of applications for Office Management Executive (OME) and Human Resource Specialist (HRS) are up to 5 PM of January 1, 2025 and January 3, 2025 respectively.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here