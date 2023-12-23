Applications are invited for recruitment of various accounting positions or career in ASDMA Assam.

Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Accountant on contractual basis.

Name of post : Accountant

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification:

Graduate in Commerce/Finance from a recognised university with with knowledge of Tally ERP 9.0.

Knowledge and proficiency in PFMS will be an added advantage.

Proficiency in Tally, MS Word, Excel, Powerpoint is mandatory.

Fluency in Hindi and English is required. Familiarity with the Assamese language will be an added advantage.

Also Read : 6 beautiful and meaningful Christmas wishes you can send to your loved ones

Working Experience:

5 years of experience in similar work profile in any Govt./Semi Govt. or organization of repute.

Remuneration :

Rs 31,000/- to Rs 35,000/- per month (inclusive of local taxes) and will be fixed during negotiations. TA/DA and Allowances admissible as per project norms

Also Read : 10 jaw dropping ethnic looks of Jacqueline Fernandez

Desirable :

i) Experience in respective sector and in similar assignments in any World Bank funded projects/ externally aided projects or similar Govt. of India funded projects/National level reputed projects including in Govt. projects;

ii) Good social, analytical and planning skills; the candidate must show initiative, synthesis, organization and personal dynamism, be self-motivated and should possess ability to work independently as well as in teams;

iii) Experience of working in complex, multi stakeholder environment with ability to work under pressure/ strict deadlines and multi-tasking

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be held on 5th January 2024 at 10 AM in Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), Ancillary Block-I (Opp. SBI Sectt. Branch), Janata Bhawan, Dispur, Guwahati- 781 006, Assam.

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview with the prescribed application form along with CV, original and self-attested photocopies of all Certificates, Mark Sheets, recent passport size photo, experience certificates, salary slips, etc.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here