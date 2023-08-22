Applications are invited for various accounting positions in Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Accountant on contract basis.

Name of post : Accountant

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification: Graduate in Commerce/Finance from a recognized university with with knowledge of Tally ERP 9.0. Knowledge and proficiency in PFMS will be an added advantage.

Working Experience: 5 years of experience in similar work profile in any Govt./ Semi Govt. or organization of repute

Remuneration : Rs. 31,000/- to Rs 35,000/- per month (inclusive of local taxes) and will be fixed during negotiations. TA/DA and Allowances admissible as per project norms

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with self-attested photocopies of relevant documents to The Chief Executive Officer, Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), Ancillary Block-I (Opp. SBI Sectt. Branch), Janata Bhawan, Dispur, Guwahati- 781006,

Assam.

Last date for submission of applications is up to 5 PM of September 2, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here