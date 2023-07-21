Assam Career ASDMA Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various technical positions in Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of UAV Pilot on contract basis.

Name of post : UAV Pilot

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

a. Bachelors in Engineering (BE / BTECH) in any branch of engineering, preferably Civil, Electronics, Electrical, Mechanical, Computer Science, Aeronautical

b. Remote Pilot Certificate for small UAVs from a DGCA approved Remote Pilot Training organization (RTPO) is mandatory

c. Understanding of English, Avionics is mandatory (read / write / comprehension) to follow manuals / training content

d. Minimum 1 (one) year Drone flying experience

Salary : Rs. 35,000/- per month

Age Limit : Should not be below 21 years and above 43 years as on 01.01.2023

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 31st July 2023 at 10:30 AM in the Office of Assam State Disaster Management Authority, Ancillary Block, Janata Bhawan, Dispur, Ghy-06.

The UAV pilot shall be selected on the basis of a written test followed by an skill test to be conducted by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with CVs, original and self-attested copies of relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here