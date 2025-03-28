Assam Career ASDMA Guwahati Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in ASDMA Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Technical Consultant in 2025. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority was notified in the year 2007 with the adoption of the Disaster Management Act in the year 2006. Honourable Chief Minister, Assam is its Chairperson and Hon’ble Minister Revenue and Disaster Management is its Vice Chairperson. To execute the mandate of the Authority the State Executive Committee with the Chief Secretary, Assam as its Chairperson has also been notified as per provision of the Disaster Management Act. The ASDMA Secretariat with officers, consultants and employees, for carrying out the functions of the State Authority, became fully functional in the year 2010. ASDMA has also notified the District Disaster Management Authority in all the 33 districts of Assam and placed officers for carrying out disaster management activities at the district.

Name of post : Technical Consultant

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

1. B.Sc. (IT)/ Bachelor Degree in Computer Science/ BCA from a recognised University or Institute

or equivalent.

2. Preference will be given to the candidates having experience of working with any organization

on reporting management/ information management or database management system.

3. Minimum 2 (two) years of working experience in any government/ semi-government or any

other reputed organisation.

4. Understanding of e-office (or having basic certificate course) would an added advantage

5. Should have excellent computer skills specially MS Office packages (Word / Excel / PowerPoint), use of Internet, AI system etc.

6. Good communication skills in English, Assamese and Hindi

Age Limit : Should not be below 21 years and above 42 years as on 01.01.2025.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 10-04-2025. Time is from 10:00 AM. The venue is at the O/o Assam State Disaster Management Authority, Ancillary Block, Janata Bhawan, Dispur, Guwahati-06.

How to apply :

Candidates should bring along with them, attested or original copies of their proof of age, educational qualification and working experience during the walk-in-interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here