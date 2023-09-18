Applications are invited for various medical and paramedical positions under Assam State AIDS Control Society (ASACS).
Assam State AIDS Control Society (ASACS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Medical Officer, Pharmacist and Nurse in Antiretroviral Therapy (ART/ART Plus) Centre and in the Opioid Substitution Therapy (OST) Centre at S.K.K Civil Hospital, Golaghat and Gauhati Medical College & Hospital, Guwahati
Name of post : Medical Officer
No. of posts : 1
Essential Qualification: MBBS with valid registration from the State Medical Council of Assam/ NMC
Essential Experience: 6 months work experience. Post Graduates from Clinical Discipline will also be considered. Good working knowledge of computer, MS office.
Age: Not more than 65 years as on 01/04/2023
Remuneration: Rs. 72,000/- per month.
Name of post : Pharmacist
No. of posts : 1
Essential Qualification: Bachelors Degree in Pharmacy from a recognized institute OR Diploma in pharmacy. The candidate should be registered in state pharmacy council.
Essential Experience: 3 years of experience for Diploma holders. Good working knowledge of MS office
Age: Not more than 60 years as on 01/04/2023
Remuneration: Rs. 21,000/- per month.
Name of post : Nurse
No. of posts : 2
Essential Qualification: BSc Nursing or GNM. Candidate must be registered in State Nursing Council
Essential Experience: The candidates should be computer literate with working knowledge of MS Office, usage of internet and electronic mail
Age: Not more than 60 years as on 01/04/2023
Remuneration: Rs. 21,000/- per month.
Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews will be held on 22nd September 2023 and 3rd October 2023 at S.K.K Civil Hospital, Golaghat and Gauhati Medical College & Hospital, Guwahati.
How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with a standard form of application, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here