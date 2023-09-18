Applications are invited for various medical and paramedical positions under Assam State AIDS Control Society (ASACS).

Assam State AIDS Control Society (ASACS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Medical Officer, Pharmacist and Nurse in Antiretroviral Therapy (ART/ART Plus) Centre and in the Opioid Substitution Therapy (OST) Centre at S.K.K Civil Hospital, Golaghat and Gauhati Medical College & Hospital, Guwahati

Name of post : Medical Officer

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: MBBS with valid registration from the State Medical Council of Assam/ NMC

Essential Experience: 6 months work experience. Post Graduates from Clinical Discipline will also be considered. Good working knowledge of computer, MS office.

Age: Not more than 65 years as on 01/04/2023

Remuneration: Rs. 72,000/- per month.

Also Read : 5 micronutrients to include for having glowing skin

Name of post : Pharmacist

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: Bachelors Degree in Pharmacy from a recognized institute OR Diploma in pharmacy. The candidate should be registered in state pharmacy council.

Essential Experience: 3 years of experience for Diploma holders. Good working knowledge of MS office

Age: Not more than 60 years as on 01/04/2023

Remuneration: Rs. 21,000/- per month.

Name of post : Nurse

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification: BSc Nursing or GNM. Candidate must be registered in State Nursing Council

Essential Experience: The candidates should be computer literate with working knowledge of MS Office, usage of internet and electronic mail

Age: Not more than 60 years as on 01/04/2023

Remuneration: Rs. 21,000/- per month.

Also Read : Golden Temple decked up in flowers on Prakash Purab of Guru Granth Sahib

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews will be held on 22nd September 2023 and 3rd October 2023 at S.K.K Civil Hospital, Golaghat and Gauhati Medical College & Hospital, Guwahati.

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with a standard form of application, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here