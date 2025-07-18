Applications are invited for recruitment of various medical and technical positions or career in LGBRIMH Tezpur Assam.

Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH) Tezpur Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Consultant /

Senior Resident and Technical Coordinator / Project Coordinator. The Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH) initially came up as Tezpur Lunatic Asylum under the British Government in April, 1876.In 1922 the hospital became famous as Tezpur Mental Hospital. With the progress in the field of psychiatry across the globe, steps were also taken to develop this hospital with modern facilities. Major construction activities were started in 1926. A private firm, “Zardine Menezes Co.,” was hired from Calcutta for undertaking the upgradation works. By the end of 1932 the hospital accommodation rose up to 700 beds. Most of the existing buildings in the Indoor section are of those times.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Consultant / Senior Resident

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 100000/- per month

Qualification :

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Essential : A post graduate Psychiatry qualification e.g., MD or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in Psychiatry

Desirable :

Clinical and/or research Experience in Telemedicine and/or Tele-training Experience of working with multidisciplinary research teams Indexed scientific publications

Age Limit : 40 years or below

Name of post : Technical Coordinator / Project Coordinator

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 40000/- per month

Qualification :

Essential :

BE in engineering

OR

Diploma in Engineering with 2 years’ experience of working in health-related technologies

OR

MCA

Desirable :

1. Experience in setting up infrastructure and maintenance of IT for healthcare institutions

2. Experience in office administration preferably in public projects or telemedicine projects.

Age Limit : 45 years or below

How to apply :

Interested and eligible candidates must e-mail necessary scanned copies of documents (all relevant Original testimonials/BIO-DATA/Educational Qualification/Experience, self attested copies of certificate/ one PP size photograph) to institute e-mail id: [email protected] on or before 30.07.2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here