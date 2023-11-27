Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Arya Vidyapeeth College Assam.

Arya Vidyapeeth College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of one Junior Research Fellow (JRF) and one Laboratory Assistant in the project entitled “DBT-NER Institutional Level Biotech Hub at Arya Vidyapeeth College (Autonomous), Guwahati, Assam (Phase-II).”

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential : M.Sc. in Zoology/Botany/Biotechnology/Biochemistry or any other relevant areas of Biology

Desired Specification:

i) At least one year of research experience

ii) Experience in Laboratory animal handling (mice/rat)

iii) Experience in Molecular Biology tools & techniques (Preference will be given to CSIR-NET/GATE qualified

Emoluments : Rs. 31,000/- + HRA (16%)

Upper Age Limit : As per DBT norms

Name of post : Laboratory Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential : B.Sc. in Life Science/Chemistry/Biotechnology or any other equivalent area with minimum 55% marks from a recognized university/institute

Desired Specification:

i) Familiarity in basic laboratory techniques

ii) At least one year of experience as Lab Technician/Assistant

Emoluments : Rs. 20,000/- + HRA (16%)

Upper Age Limit : As per DBT norms

How to apply :

Candidates may send their detailed Biodata/CV with supporting documents to the Principal Investigator (mail to jinu.lagachu@avcollege.ac.in ) on or before 10th December, 2023.

The subject for the Email shall be, “Application for the post of Junior Research Fellow/Laboratory Assistant in Advanced Level Institutional Biotech Hub, (Phase-II)”

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here