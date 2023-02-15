Assam Career ARIAS Society Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various managerial positions in Assam Rural Infrastructure and Agricultural Services (ARIAS) Society

Assam Rural Infrastructure and Agricultural Services (ARIAS) Society is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Crop Insurance Expert, Manager- Crop Insurance and Agriculture Marketing Expert.

Name of post : Crop Insurance Expert (CIE)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: The CIE should hold a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from any recognized University/ Institution.

Working Experience: CIE must possess at least 7 years of professional experience of working in the crop insurance sector.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 24th February 2023 in ARIAS Society, Agriculture Complex, Khanapara, G.S. Road, Guwahati-781022. Time of interview is from 10:30 AM to 12 PM

Name of post : Manager – Crop Insurance Expert (MCI)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : The MCI should hold a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from any recognized University/ Institution.

Working Experience: MCI must possess at least 5 years of professional experience of working in the crop insurance sector.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 27th February 2023 in ARIAS Society, Agriculture Complex, Khanapara, G.S. Road, Guwahati-781022. Time of interview is from 10:30 AM to 12 PM

Name of post : Agriculture Marketing Expert (AME)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : The AME should hold a Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture/Horticulture followed by a Post-Graduate diploma/ degree (of minimum two years duration) in Business Administration/ Marketing/ Agribusiness/ Economics/ Agricultural Marketing & Cooperation or a closely related field from any recognized university/Institution.

Working Experience: AME must possess at least two years of professional experience in Agri Business Management/ Agricultural Marketing/ Agri Value Chain Development or similar activities in any public/private sector organization.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 28th February 2023 in ARIAS Society, Agriculture Complex, Khanapara, G.S. Road, Guwahati-781022. Time of interview is from 10:30 AM to 12 PM

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the walk-in-interview along with the prescribed application form and all original certificates/documents relating to qualification, experience, age, identity proof, latest salary certificate, two passport size colored photographs etc. and also a set of self- attested copies of the same.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here