Assam Career ARIAS Society Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Assam Rural Infrastructure And Agricultural Services (ARIAS) Society.

Assam Rural Infrastructure And Agricultural Services (ARIAS) Society is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Engineer.

Name of post : Junior Engineer

No. of posts : 2

Educational Qualifications: The JE should hold at least a Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized Institute /University (Degrees obtained through distance education shall not be

accepted). Candidates having Bachelor Degree in Civil Engineering will be given preference.

Working Experience: At least 2 years of professional experience in field execution of civil engineering construction works of varied nature in any public/private sector organizations

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 26th October, 2023 from 9.30 AM to 11.00 AM in Assam Rural Infrastructure and Agricultural Services Society, Agriculture Campus, Khanapara, Guwahati-22

How to apply : Candidates may appear accordingly along with the prescribed application form and all original certificates/documents relating to qualification, experience, age, identity proof, latest salary certificate, two passport size colored photographs etc. and also a set of self- attested copies of the same.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here