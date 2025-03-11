Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in Aranya Bhawan Panjabari Guwahati Assam.

Aranya Bhawan Panjabari Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of MIS-cum-Website Manager on purely contractual basis for 12 (Twelve) months under Assam Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (State CAMPA, Assam)

Name of post : MIS-cum-Website Manager

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i) 2-Year full time MBA, with a focus on IT-related subjects such as ERP solutions and Management Information Systems (MIS).

ii) 1-Year Diploma in Computer Applications.

iii) Diploma in Desktop Publishing, providing experience in web design and layout.

Experience :

i) At least 1 year of professional experience as a System Support Engineer, with experience in maintaining IT infrastructure, troubleshooting systems, and providing technical support.

ii) Hands-on experience managing IT portals, including minimum 1 year experienc? working with State Govt. IT portal, showcasing your ability to handle complex technical systems and websites.

Skills :

i) Experience with ERP solutions, MIS, and general IT infrastructure, which are essential for understanding backend systems and their integration with the website.

ii) Knowledge of website management tools, CMS (Content Management Systems), search engine optimization (SEO).

iii) Familiarity with website security protocols, domain management, and web hosting environments.

iv) Strong communication skills for collaboration with various teams (technical, marketing and content).

v) Strong problem-solving and also troubleshooting abilities.

vi) Ability to handle multiple tasks and also prioritize effectively.

Remuneration: Rs. 30,000/- (Rupees thirty thousand only) per month.

How to apply :

Candidates may send the scanned copy of their application typed in the APPLICATION FORMAT along with self-attested copies of all the testimonials also properly only by email to [email protected] on or before 01:00 PM of 26.03.2025.

Candidates shall have to produce the original copies of all the testimonials and also application form sent through e-mail at the time of interview.

The Walk-In-Interview will be conducted on 28.03.2025 from 11:00 AM onwards at O/o the PCCF & HoFF, Assam, Aranya Bhawan, Panjabari, Guwahati – 781037. Any rescheduling of date of Walk-In-Interview will be intimated on the Department’s Website.

Application must be submitted only in the prescribed format (pages can be added while filling, if necessary). The filled in application and the testimonials altogether should be properly scanned in .pdf format.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here