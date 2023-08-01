The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the exam calendar of August and September for different job positions recently.

APSC is going to held OMR based screening test, descriptive type written test and viva-voce for various administrative and technical positions from August 1 to September 30.

The viva voce for the positions of Lecturer, CTE (Education) and Inspector of Legal Metrology is scheduled to be held from August 1 to August 5.

According to the notice released by APSC, the OMR based screening tests for the positions of Junior Managers and Assistant Managers is going to be held from September 10 to September 24.

The viva voce of Assistant Engineers is scheduled to be conducted from August 7 to August 22.

To download the detailed exam calendar, follow these steps-

Go to the official page of APSC- apsc.nic.in. Click on the Notifications tab situated in the extreme left under ‘Important Links’ section. Click on the link-Tentative dates of Examinations/Viva-Voce for August/September, 2023 The PDF of the APSC Exam Calendar 2023 will be displayed in a new window. You are advised to download and save the APSC Exam Calendar 2023 for future reference.