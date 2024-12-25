Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career under APSC Assam.

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant Director in the Directorate of Town & Country Planning, Assam under Department of Housing & Urban Affairs.

Name of post : Assistant Director in the Directorate of Town & Country Planning, Assam under Department of Housing & Urban Affairs

No. of posts : 8

Pay Scale : Pay Band 4 Rs. 30,000/- to 1,10,000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 13,300/-

Qualification :

Post Graduate Degree in Planning from a recognized University/ institution (affiliated to UGC/

AICTE/ ITPI) with specialization in Urban Planning or Regional Planning or Urban and Regional Planning or Town Planning or City Planning or Town and Country Planning or Town and Regional Planning or Transportation Planning or Housing or infrastructure Planning or Environmental Planning.

Age :

The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on 01-01-2024. The upper age limit is relaxable :

(i) By 5 years for SC/ST candidates, i.e. upto 43 years.

(ii) By 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates i.e. upto41 years as per Govt. Notification No. ABP. 6/2016/9 dated Dispur the 25th April 2018.

(iii) For Ex-Servicemen, the maximum age shall be 50 (Fifty) years as on 01/01/2024 for Unreserved

category, relaxable further by 3 (Three) years for OBC/MOBC candidates and 5 (Five) years for

SC/ST candidates.

(iv) Persons with benchmark disability (PwBD) 10 years irrespective of SC/ST/OBC and UR Category of candidates as per Govt. Memorandum No. ABP 180/2017/105 dated Dispur the 7th January, 2019.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://apscrecruitment.in

Starting date of online applications : 2nd January 2025

Closing Date of online applications : 1st February 2025

Application Fees :

General : Rs. 297.20

OBC / MOBC : Rs. 197.20

SC/ST/BPL / PwBD : Rs. 47.20

Last date for payment of application fees is 3rd February 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here