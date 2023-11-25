Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career under the establishment of APSC Assam.

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Night Chowkidar.

Name of post : Night Chowkidar

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : Rs. 12,000/- to Rs.52,000/-, P.B.- 1 with Grade Pay of Rs. 3,900/-P.M (As per R.O.P. 2017, Assam Gazette No. 74 Dispur, 17th March, 2017) plus other allowances as admissible under the Rules.

Qualification :

i) The candidates should have passed the Class VIII Examination.

ii) The candidate must produce P{C issued in Assam for educational purpose or Employment Exchange Registration certificate of Assam which will be treated as proof of residency along with the application form.

Age :

The candidates should not be less than 18 years of age and not more than 40 (forty) years as on 01-01-2023.

(i) By 5 years for SC /ST candidates, i.e. upto 45 years.

(ii) By 3 years for OBC candidates, i.e. upto 43 years.

(iii) For Ex-Servicemen, the maximum age shall be 50 (Fifty) years as on 01/0112023 for Unreserved category, relaxable further by 3 (Three) years for OBC/MOBC candidates and 5 (Five) years for SC/ST candidates.

(iv) Persons with benchmark disability (PwBD) 10 years irrespective of SC/ST/OBC and UR Category of candidates.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://apscrecruitment.in/ from 28th November 2023 to 27th December 2023

Application Fees : Rs. 47.20

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here