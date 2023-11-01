Assam Career APSC Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for 345 vacant positions under Assam Public Service Commission (APSC).

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Engineers and Junior Engineers in Public Health Engineering Department.

Name of post : Assistant Engineer

No. of posts : 81

Discipline wise vacancies :

Civil : 71

Mechanical : 4

Electrical : 4

Chemical : 2

Pay Scale : Pay Band-4, Rs. 30000/- to 110000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 12700/-

Qualification : BE /BTech in relevant disciplines from any institute recognized by AICTE

Name of post : Junior Engineer

No. of posts : 264

Discipline wise vacancies :

Civil : 212

Mechanical : 26

Electrical : 13

Chemical : 13

Pay Scale : Pay Band-2, Rs. 14000/- to 70000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 8700/-

Qualification : 3 (Three) years Diploma in relevant disciplines from any institute recognized by AICTE

Age Limit : The candidates should not be less than 18 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on 01/01/2023. The upper age limit is relaxable as per rules of Govt. of Assam.

How to apply :

For the post of Assistant Engineer, candidates may apply online for the above positions through the website apscrecruitment.in from 3rd November 2023 to 2nd December 2023

For the post of Junior Engineer, candidates may apply online for the above positions through the website apscrecruitment.in from 6th November 2023 to 5th December 2023

Application Fees :

General : Rs. 297.20

SC / ST / OBC / MOBC : Rs. 197.20

BPL : Rs. 47.20

PwBD : Rs. 47.20

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2