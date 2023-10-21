Assam Career APSC Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions under Assam Public Service Commission (APSC).

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Chemical Examiner (Excise) Assam under Excise Department.

Name of post : Chemical Examiner (Excise) Assam under Excise Department

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 30000/- to 110000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 14500/-

Educational Qualification : M.Sc. degree in Chemistry or M.Sc. degree in Forensic Science & Criminology from a recognized university of the country or abroad. Preference shall be given to candidates having 1st Class M.Sc. degree in Chemistry and having experience in Forensic Science and Criminology.

Desired Experience : At least 5(five) years service experience as Deputy Chemical Examiner (Excise) or equivalent post

Age : The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on 01/01/2023. The upper age limit is relaxable :

(i) By 5 years for SC/ST candidates, i.e. up to 43 years.

(ii) By 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates i.e. up to 41 years as per Govt. Notification No. ABP. 6/2016/9 dated Dispur the 25th April 2018

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://apscrecruitment.in from 26th October 2023 to 25th November 2023

Application Fees :

General : Rs. 297.20

SC / ST / OBC / MOBC : Rs. 197.20

BPL : Rs. 47.20

Last date for payment of application fees is 27th November 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here