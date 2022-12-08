Applications are invited for various research based positions under Assam Public Service Commission (APSC).

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Research Officer under Science, Technology & Climate Change Department.

Name of post : Assistant Research Officer under Science, Technology & Climate Change Department

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 22,000/- to 97,000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 11,800/-

Qualification : Master Degree in Arts/ Science/ Commerce with Mathematics/ Statistics/ Economics as one of the subjects from a recognized University

Also Read : Assam Career : APSC Recruitment 2022

Age : The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on

01/01/2022. The upper age limit is relaxable:

(i) By 5 years for SC/ST candidates, i.e. upto 43 years.

(ii) By 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates i.e. upto 41 years as per Govt. Notification No.ABP.6/2016/9 dated Dispur the 25th April 2018.

(iii) For Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) by 10 years irrespective of SC/ST/OBC and General Category of candidate as per Govt. Memorandum No. ABP 180/2017/105 dated Dispur the 7th January, 2019.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through APSC’s recruitment website https://apscrecruitment.in from 9th December 2022 to 8th January 2023.

Also Read : Assam Career : Girijananda Chowdhury University Recruitment 2022

Application Fees :

General / EWS : Rs. 297.20

SC/ST/OBC/MOBC : Rs. 197.20

BPL : Rs. 47.20

PwBD : Rs. 47.20

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here